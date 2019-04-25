Listen, bundling, it depends on what you mean by bundling. If you what you mean by bundling is that we'll give you a decent deal on the core product only if you buy a bunch of other stuff you don't really want, no. We're not going to do bundling. That's the game plan that AT&T pursues. You can only get a fair deal a lot of the time depending on how they pulse their promotions on their core wireless product when you take a bunch of crap from satellite TV that you don't want.

Now, on the other hand, if you're asking, are we going to plunge ourselves into home broadband with a disruptive offer? In the new T-Mobile, absolutely. We are. Are we going to augment that with TV offers that range from full line cable TV replacement to more disruptive lower price offers? Absolutely, we're going to do that. Are we going to offer those in concert with wireless and create value propositions that are attractive to consumers? Yes, that's what the UnCarrier does.

So, it all comes down to what do you mean by bundling.