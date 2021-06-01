Latest and greatest Synology DiskStation DS220+ Outstanding value Synology DiskStation DS220j The DiskStation 220+ is a standout choice if you're in the market for a NAS enclosure for use as a media server. The NAS has powerful hardware, 2GB of RAM, and can handle 4K transcoding, ensuring seamless media playback across all devices on your home network. You get a lot of other software features as well, and overall the DS220+ is the two-bay NAS to beat right now. $300 at Amazon Pros Ideal for media streaming

Synology has a wide variety of options if you're in the market for a NAS enclosure for backing up data or streaming files across devices on your home network. Synology has managed to differentiate its products thanks to its stellar web-based operating system, DiskStation Manager. The DiskStation DS220+ is the most powerful option available in this category right now, and the DS220j offers excellent value. So let's take a look at what's the difference between the two enclosures, and what product is ideal for your use case.

The DiskStation 220+ is the best two-bay NAS enclosure right now

With the DiskStation DS220+, Synology is rolling out a host of exciting upgrades. The NAS is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron J4025 chipset that goes up to 2.0GHz, making it one of the most powerful options in this category. You also get 2GB of RAM that can be upgraded to 6GB, and two USB 3.0 ports that let you connect a USB drive or external drive and transfer the contents easily to the NAS.

With 4K transcode and powerful internals, the DS220+ has everything you need.

There are two Gigabit Ethernet ports this time around, and you get Link Aggregation, allowing you to bridge the ports for more bandwidth. There's also failover support, and should one port go down, the NAS will switch over to the second Ethernet port. The DS220+ also features the Btrfs file system, which has built-in fault tolerance and better reliability. Think of Btrfs as an advanced version of EXT4, the default file system on Linux-based systems for decades.

What you're getting with the DS220+ is the best NAS for home; this is a future-proof enclosure that should serve you well for many years. With two drive bays that can each hold a 16TB drive, you're getting 32GB of storage in total. The hardware on offer is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, and Synology's DiskStation Manager comes with software features that let you automatically back up data across devices on your home network, set up user profiles so each family member can access the NAS and back up data, and so much more.

When it comes to media streaming, the DS220+ is the ideal choice for Plex. If you have a sizable media collection, you can effectively set up your own local version of Netflix with Plex, and stream content to all devices on your home network over DLNA. The DS220+ is particularly great at 4K transcodes, and that means it can easily convert file formats on the fly, so if you have a media file that won't play natively on your TV, the NAS will convert that file to a playable format automatically.

Where does the DiskStation DS220j fit into all of this? The budget-focused NAS also has two drive bays and accommodates 32TB of storage, but it has a single Gigabit Ethernet port, misses out on the Btrfs file system, and the Realtek RTD1296 chipset isn't as powerful. You also get 512MB of RAM versus 2GB on the DS220+, and the DS220j doesn't handle 4K transcodes as well. Here's a detailed look at the differences between the two models:

Synology DiskStation 220+ Synology DiskStation DS220j Internal drive bays Two (maximum 16TB each bay)

3.5-inch HDD

2.5-inch HDD

2.5-inch SSD

32TB of total storage Two (maximum 16TB each bay)

3.5-inch HDD

2.5-inch HDD (via optional mount)

2.5-inch SSD (via optional mount)

32TB of total storage Network interface 2 x Gigabit Ethernet

Link Aggregation

Failover 1 x Gigabit Ethernet USB ports 2 x USB 3.0 2 x USB 3.0 CPU Dual-core 2.0GHz Intel Celeron J4025

64-bit Quad-core 1.4GHz Realtek RTD1296

64-bit 4K transcode Yes No RAM 2GB DDR4

Upgradeable to 6GB 512MB DDR4 SSD caching No No File system Btrfs, EXT4 EXT4 Cooling 1 x 92mm fan

19.3dB(A) 1 x 92mm fan

18.2dB(A) Extendable No No Dimensions 165 x 108 x 232.2mm 165 x 100 x 225.5mm Weight 2.86lb 1.94lb

Get the DiskStation DS220j if you want to save some cash

If you are looking for a media server for streaming locally-stored media content across your home network and don't need as powerful an option, the DS220j is a decent alternative. The DS220+ retails for around $300, and the DS220j nearly half as much at $170.

If you want a future-proof NAS, get the DS220+. If you're in the market for value, pick up the DS220j.

The DS220j may not be as robust, but you're getting a much better value here. So if you're not looking for a powerful option and want a NAS that handles the basics, the DS220j is the better option. The NAS is particularly well-suited to first-time buyers, so if you want to get a sense of what the software has to offer and the feature-set, the DS220j is a great choice.

However, if you're looking for a future-proofed option, the DS220+ is the obvious pick. The internal hardware is robust, and you just get that much more headroom when it comes to features like 4K transcoding. If you're okay with the added cost, the DS220+ is a stellar two-bay NAS enclosure in 2020. At the end of the day, you're getting a great NAS regardless of whatever model you end up choosing.

Remember, you'll also have to buy hard drives to slot into either NAS, and that adds to the overall cost. I use Seagate's IronWolf drives in my NAS enclosures and recommend them highly. These drives are designed to be used 24/7 and feature vibration resistance, making them ideal for a NAS enclosure.

