What you need to know
- SwiftKey is now called Microsoft SwiftKey.
- The name change rolled out to SwiftKey Beta last week and is now in the public version of the app.
- The update that brings the name change also brings support for Emoji 12.
- Microsoft purchased SwiftKey in 2016.
SwiftKey is now known as Microsoft SwiftKey, adding Microsoft's name to the app after being purchased by Microsoft four years ago. The name change appears on the Google Play listing for SwiftKey but hasn't rolled out to the iOS version yet. The name change appeared on the beta version of SwiftKey last week, and is now on the public version of the app.
In addition to adding Microsoft to the app's name, SwiftKey now supports Emoji 12.0 and has a new icon. Vishnu Nath, partner director of PM Microsoft Mobile & X-Device experiences, shared the news of the name change and update on Twitter.
Our @SwiftKey is now officially branded Microsoft @SwiftKey along with a new icon comes support for Emoji 12! 😊 👍🙏😃😺💖💙✌️🎆🏅🧸🐱🐅🦁🐯🍑🍉🍍🥂🍻🍺🍾🥃 pic.twitter.com/1ngfWYOYD0— Vishnu Nath aka MicroShnu 📱📱💻📲⌨️🚀 (@VishnuNath) May 21, 2020
Microsoft purchased SwiftKey in 2016 and its userbase has grown since the purchase. SwiftKey hit 500 million users toward the end of 2019.
Microsoft SwiftKey
SwiftKey provides a variety of input methods for your Android device's keyboard. You can swipe to type, dictate text, and share emojis and GIFs through SwiftKey.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you think the Galaxy S20 Ultra lived up to the hype?
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of the most technically-impressive phones on the market, but has it lived up to the hype Samsung created for it? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Android app permissions: What they are and how to use them
App permissions are one of the most important privacy features on your Android phone. Here's everything you need to know about permissions and how to properly use them!
The Fitbit Charge 3 is still one of the best fitness trackers available
Fitbit's new Charge 4 is a fantastic fitness tracker, but if you aren't an avid runner, or don't need GPS, the Charge 3 is a perfect compromise.
These apps make it easy to check the specs of your phone with ease
While the Settings app on your phone does a decent job at telling you some of the specs on your smartphone or tablet, it doesn't tell you everything. Luckily, there are a plethora of apps that allow you to not only check your phone's specs, but so much more.