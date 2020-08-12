What you need to know
- Nikkei Asian Review has conducted its annual survey of global technology markets.
- Results reveal China now has the largest market share in 12 sectors.
- Notably, Huawei has surpassed Apple to become the second-largest smartphone maker for the first time.
A new report from Nikkei Asian Review says Huawei has surpassed Apple with the second-largest market share of the smartphone market for the first time in 2019.
According to the report, Chinese companies "are continuing to expand their presence in the race for dominance in global high-technology markets with a boost from robust domestic demand." The report notes that of 74 high-tech sectors surveyed, China now boasts the largest market share in 12 of them, up from 10 last year. Despite this rise, the U.S. still dominates with the largest market share in 25 such sectors.
Notably, despite US-China trade tensions and an export ban, the Chinese smartphone maker passed Apple for the first time:
The Nikkei survey shows it took second place in the smartphone market, expanding its share to 17.6%, up 2.9 percentage points, surpassing Apple for the first time and narrowing the gap with top-ranked Samsung Electronics of South Korea.
The report further notes that Huawei's most recent quarter market share was 20%, again up on the same period last year. The report emphasizes further this massive shift in the smartphone market in recent years:
Five years ago, Samsung and Apple held a combined 39% of the global smartphone market, whereas Huawei only accounted for about a 5% share. In 2019, Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo -- all from China -- had a combined 35% share in a sign of the changing lineup of main players.
You can read the full report here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Microsoft has announced Surface Duo price, specs, and release date
It's finally happening! Microsoft's dual-screen Android smartphone that was first announced back in October 2019 is now available for preorder for an eye-watering $1399, and will begin shipping to customers starting September 10. Microsoft has also revealed all the specs you need to know, including what powers things under the hood, network compatibility, and storage options.
Not happy with your headphones? Start messing with your EQ settings!
You don't need the best audio equipment to make your music sound good, you just need to use the equalizer!
Everything we know about Resident Evil Village (so far)
Capcom's next survival-horror title is Resident Evil Village. This eerie game takes players to a snowy European village where Ethan must deal with witches, werewolves and more. Here's everything we know.
Snag one of these cases and protect your P40 Pro in style
Did you just pick up the new Huawei P40 Pro, but aren't sure how you want to keep it safe from when "life" happens? We've rounded up the best cases and there's an option available for just about everyone.