- The Surge 2 is an upcoming action-RPG (role-playing game) from Deck13 and Focus Home Interactive.
- There's a brutal new combat trailer for the game, showing tons of different weapons, playstyles, counters and limb removals.
- The Surge 2 is currently set to release on September 24.
The Surge 2 is just a few weeks away from its scheduled release and Focus Home Interactive has revealed a new combat trailer. In it, there's a fast-paced montage of counters, executions, brutal limb-slicing and more, all with a wide variety of weapons and fighting styles. There's also a good look at lots of different environments, enemies and a few dangerous, towering bosses. You can take a look at the gory trailer below:
There are over 80 weapons in The Surge 2 and each has a unique playstyle that can be mastered. Whether someone prefers quick slashes with powered claws, countering blows with an improvised spear, clashing swords or just pulverizing something with a big hammer, there appears to be something for everyone.
Instead of just wandering around a facility gone haywire, The Surge 2 places players in Jericho City, which is being corruped by powerful nanites. As such, there's a much wider variety of places to explore and foes to fight. The Surge 2 is currently set to release on September 24 for all platforms.
