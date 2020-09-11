Microsoft's Surface Duo only launched yesterday, and the company has already released its kernel source code (via Android Police). Having access to the kernel source code can help third-party developers create custom ROMs and kernels for the Surface Duo. You can grab the code on GitHub.

Manufacturers are required to release underlying code for devices running Linux-based operating systems, including Android.

Modders will have quite a bit of access to the Surface Duo. In addition to sharing the kernel source code on GitHub, Microsoft confirmed that the Surface Duo ships with an unlockable bootloader. This makes it easier for modders to unlock and customize the device. Theoretically, modders could create custom ROMs for the Surface Duo and flash them onto the device, though it could be some time before we see that due to the time and effort required.