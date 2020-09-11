What you need to know
- Microsoft has released the kernel source code for the Surface Duo.
- Having access to the kernel source code makes it easier to create custom ROMs.
- The Surface Duo also has an unlockable bootloader, which makes modding easier for developers.
Microsoft's Surface Duo only launched yesterday, and the company has already released its kernel source code (via Android Police). Having access to the kernel source code can help third-party developers create custom ROMs and kernels for the Surface Duo. You can grab the code on GitHub.
Manufacturers are required to release underlying code for devices running Linux-based operating systems, including Android.
Modders will have quite a bit of access to the Surface Duo. In addition to sharing the kernel source code on GitHub, Microsoft confirmed that the Surface Duo ships with an unlockable bootloader. This makes it easier for modders to unlock and customize the device. Theoretically, modders could create custom ROMs for the Surface Duo and flash them onto the device, though it could be some time before we see that due to the time and effort required.
Order today
Microsoft Surface Duo
Two screens are better than one
Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.
