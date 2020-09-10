Surface Duo Os UpdateSource: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central

What you need to know

  • The Surface Duo has a launch day firmware update.
  • The update improves device, calling, and camera stability.
  • Software updates roll out in stages for the Surface Duo.

As is often the case with new hardware, the Surface Duo has a launch day update. The update improves device stability, camera stability and performance, and improves calling on the device. It also enhances gestures for moving apps around the device. The firmware update brings the Surface Duo to version 2020.812.86 on unlocked devices and version 2020.812.87 on AT&T locked devices. This firmware update is the same update that reviewers received on September 4.

This update should also bump the Android security patch to September 5th and is the same one Surface Duo reviewers received a few days ago.

Surface Duo checks for OS and system updates during the out-of-box-experience and device setup process for new owners. While you can skip this process (and do it later), this update does bring many improvements that you will want right away.

The full changelog of the update appears on the new Surface Duo update history page, which might be worth bookmarking. The page points out that updates for the Surface Duo roll out in stages, so you might not see this update right away.

Firmware version Update info
2020.812.86 (Unlocked Device)
2020.812.87 (AT&T Locked Device)		 • Device stability improvements.
• Camera stability, performance, and image quality improvements.
• Improved application gestures for dismissing and moving apps to full screen.
• Improvements in calling features and stability.

Microsoft also outlines how to update your Surface Duo.

  1. Connect to a Wi-Fi network.
  2. Select Settings on your Surface Duo's home screen.
  3. Select System.
  4. Select System Update.
  5. Select Check for update.
  6. Select Restart now.

