LG's Stylo series has been one of the better low-end options for U.S. consumers in search of a cheap Android phone that isn't total garbage, and this year, we're getting the LG Stylo 5. If you live in the U.S., the first place you can get your hands on the Stylo 5 is at Cricket Wireless.

Cricket is charging $230 for the Stylo 5, and for that price, you're getting a pretty competent Android handset. The Stylo 5 is equipped with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ FullVision display, 13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, and an unnamed "octa-core" processor with 32GB of internal storage.

You'll also find a beefy 3,500 mAh battery, Android 9 Pie with LG's custom interface, and a built-in stylus that can be concealed in the bottom frame when you're not using it.

If you want to pick up the Stylo 5 for yourself, it's available on Cricket Wireless right now in both Blonde Rose and Platinum Gray. The only caveat is that you need to be a new customer or upgrade an existing line on a plan that costs $30/month or more.

Best Android Phones Under $300 in 2019