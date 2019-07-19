The new LG Stylo 5 is headed to Sprint for a price that won't break the bank. Along with the 6.2-inch display, the Stylo 5 boasts an improved stylus experience with screen-off memos and will only set you back a total of $288.

Of course, you don't have to pay for it all up front, because with the Sprint Flex Lease plan, you can pick it up for $25 down and $5 per month for 18 months. That's something that should be easy on everyone's wallet.

If you've always been a fan of the S Pen that comes with the Samsung Galaxy Note series, but not a fan of the price, then the LG Stylo 5 might be exactly what you're looking for.

The stylus is perfect for writing, sketching, and keeping track of your to-do list. The Stylo 5 also sports a fingerprint sensor on the back and a 13MP camera. There's also a front-facing 5MP wide-angle camera with an included portrait mode.

Inside, the Stylo 5 is packing a pretty sizeable 3,500 mAh battery and is also running Android 9 Pie, the latest version of Android currently available.

You can pick up the 32GB Stylo 5 in white from Sprint starting today. If you're not a Sprint customer and you're still wanting to get your hands on the Stylo 5, you can also pick it up at Cricket Wireless.

