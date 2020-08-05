What you need to know
- Street Fighter V first released back in 2016.
- Since then, the games has had numerous updates and characters added.
- Capcom has revealed five new characters are coming through 2021, including Akira from Rival Schools.
Street Fighter V first released in 2016. The game has come a long way since the, with new characters and updates bringing additions like Poison to the roster over time.
Capcom has revealed that five new characters are coming to Street Fighter V over the next year. These include Dan, Rose, Oro and Akira Kazama, the last of which is from the Rival Schools series. There's also a mystery character who Capcom isn't detailing at this time. You can see all the announcements made in the Summer Update in the video below.
Right now, the planned roadmap is for Dan to release in Winter 2020 and Rose in Spring 2021, with Oro and Akira Kazama released in Summer 2021. The mystery character will be released at some point in Fall 2021. Capcom does note that this roadmap is subject to change.
Street Fighter V is available in PS Now right now and there's no date on when or if it will leave the service, so if you're interested, this is a great way to check it out.
Street Kombat
Street Fighter V: Championship Edition
Just like in the Arcade
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition brings together classic and new characters for different challenges, story mode and more, including the Arcade Mode, which is themed after past games.
