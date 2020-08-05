Street Fighter V first released in 2016. The game has come a long way since the, with new characters and updates bringing additions like Poison to the roster over time.

Capcom has revealed that five new characters are coming to Street Fighter V over the next year. These include Dan, Rose, Oro and Akira Kazama, the last of which is from the Rival Schools series. There's also a mystery character who Capcom isn't detailing at this time. You can see all the announcements made in the Summer Update in the video below.