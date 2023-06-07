YouTube TV update addresses audio/video sync issues, 4K Apple TV crashes, and more

What you need to know

YouTube TV's latest update details several user-reported problems such as 5.1 audio and video sync problems during Live playback.

The platform's DVR issues have been rectified alongside previously reported crashing for first-gen 4K Apple TV devices, as well.

YouTube TV teased improvements coming for its multiview feature and video quality across the platform.

Several fixes are in line for YouTube TV as the company details problems users have continuously reported and offered feedback on.

A member of Team YouTube posted information about what fixes users can expect with the latest update. YouTube states the first fix will roll out "over the next few weeks" to address some 5.1 Audio and Video sync issues. Another patch will look to solve problems linked to Live playback, specifically, but no word on when users can expect this one.

YouTube's DVR functionality should also be working as indented after some "transient delays."

YouTube TV's Library is also in line for some changes after users voiced feedback about newfound problems. The Google-owned company states there are plans to solve issues with the Library's Catch Up relevancy of favorites, incorrect Watch badging, and properly addressing the order of any Recently Recorded entries.

Many first-gen 4K Apple TV devices that experienced crashes during long playbacks should see fewer disruptions as YouTube states the issues have been addressed.

In addition to the fixes, some new features are being teased for the platform. The company plans to update users on multiview next month. The feature launched in early access back in March for a select few users but is still expected to roll out to the general public as we move through the year.

The company also teased something new concerning YouTube TV's video quality, although it's unclear what updates we'll get in this regard.

The May update also reiterates NFL Sunday Ticket's unlimited simultaneous streaming ability, which was detailed late last month. While this feature is only possible while at home, users would gain two additional streams on their phones while out and about.