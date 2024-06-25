Netflix might bring a free, ad-supported plan to specific regions

What you need to know

A new report claims that Netflix could roll out a free, ad-supported plan, but it will likely be restricted to certain regions.

The company is reportedly in the early stages; however, if development continues, it could debut in countries like Germany and Japan.

Netflix detailed its plan for 2024 earlier this year, stating that a price hike is on the way for consumers following its record quarter.

A new report claims Netflix is thinking about debuting a new free variant of its streaming services but for a select few areas.

According to information obtained by Bloomberg, Netflix has held internal discussions about debuting a free, ad-supported plan (via Android Authority). If this happens, those "familiar" with the plan have stated it would apply to viewers in Europe and Asia. Rumors add that this plan could debut in large markets within those regions like Germany and Japan with "popular free TV networks."

This new plan reportedly deals with Netflix's scramble to find additional ways to "increase its audience."

However, the publication's sources claim that there are no plans to bring a plan of this capacity to U.S. consumers. Netflix "already reaches the majority of its potential customer base" in the region, thus making a move like this unnecessary.

The post highlights a similar move Netflix made in Kenya in 2021 before discontinuing it. The most notable difference now is the addition of ads, as consumers in Kenya could watch shows and movies without them. The free plan offered personalized recommendations, parental controls, and profile creation options.

Sources add that these internal talks are still in their infancy, meaning things can go either way from here.

In other news, Netflix detailed its plans for 2024, which include a (definite) price hike despite achieving a record revenue quarter. It seems as though the company is seeking help from its customers to pay for its larger endeavors with streaming. Netflix's $5 billion deal with the WWE for the next 10 years was given as an example, alluding to a new trend moving forward.

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't yet detailed the specifics of its impending price hike for 2024.

What is certain is that the company plans to roll out a revamped UI for smart TVs. During an interview with Netflix's senior director of products, Pat Flemming, it was confirmed that the new UI will help viewers see what's most important when scrolling over shows and movies. The new UI will place a quick preview, description, number of episodes, and more directly on the content card.