HBO Max, Discovery Plus combined streaming service launching sooner than expected

What you need to know

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc announces its plans to launch the HBO Max and Discovery+ combined streaming platform in spring 2023 for the U.S.

The initial planned launch was set for the summer of 2023.

The joint company also reported earning $9.8 billion in revenue in Q3 with its subscriber counts raising to 94.9 million globally.

With Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc wrapping up its Q3 earnings call, it appears the joint company has shifted the date for its combined streaming service.

According to the Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc earnings call, the HBO Max and Discovery+ combined service has had its launch pushed up to a spring 2023 launch in the U.S. Initially, Warner Bros. and Discovery had planned to launch the merged streaming platform during the summer of next year.

As David Zasalv of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc held the mic, he mentioned how the teams behind-the-scenes had been actively working on polishing this new combined app for its spring launch. One of the areas its eyes are set on is bringing the HBO Max and Discovery+ app to international viewers. The company is also experimenting and testing what could be potential new features for the app sometime down the road.

With the shift in the timeline for U.S. users for the merged streaming platform, it'll be interesting to see whether or not international users see their time bumped up, as well. Latin America was initially expected to receive the combined platform in the fall of 2023, with Europe slated for early 2024.

Zasalv also mentioned the company's teams are looking at correcting certain "deficiencies" within the app itself so users can enjoy a well-rounded experience.

This new HBO Max and Discovery+ experience will continue to be offered as both a premium (subscription) based service along with its ad-supported plan.

Diving into the numbers, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc reported $9.8 billion in revenue earned for Q3, which is an 8% decrease from this same time a year ago. In terms of subscribers, the joint company reported an increase in subscribers, finishing Q3 with 94.9 million global users subbed.

This is a 2.8 million subscriber increase from the company's 92.1 million subscriber count at the end of Q2.