You can get Prime Video's Dolby Vision and Atmos options back if you pay more

What you need to know

Amazon has reportedly removed Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos 3D sound from Prime Video subscribers.

If consumers want those options back, they'll have to pay for its "ad-free" add-on plan for $2.99.

Amazon confirmed that this is intentional as it looks to drive in more revenue.

It looks like Amazon's Prime Video is taking a little more away from users to refuse to pay extra for its services.

As spotted by 4KFilme (German), Amazon has shifted its Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos 3D sound settings into its new subscription add-on (via 9to5Google). The shift in sound customization options was discovered on various Smart TVs when using the basic Prime Video plan with ads included.

The only available options found were Dolby Digital 5.1, 4K resolution, and HDR10.

Swapping over to an account that has paid the additional subscription fee is what produced the audio options users are familiar with. The report adds Amazon has not formally informed users of this change when inside the app.

However, Amazon has recently confirmed with The Verge that the change is intentional. Katie Barker, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement, "Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos capabilities are only available on the ad-free option, on relevant titles."

In September 2023, it was stated by Amazon that it would force "limited advertisements" onto its subscribers during shows, movies, and live sports in "early 2024." We've crossed into that territory as January 29 brought increased advertisements (despite a subscription).

Amazon added users would need to pick up its new "ad-free" option, which would require them to pay an additional $2.99 on top of their pre-existing Prime Video subscription plan. The U.K., Germany, and Canada have joined the U.S. in this new ad-free addition, with several more countries expected to receive it later this year.

It's an interesting move for Amazon, considering those with a "basic" Prime Video plan have to pay $8.99 already. The company's competitors, Netflix and Max, went the opposite route as they deliver cheaper ad-based plans for consumers.

In Amazon's Q4 2023 report, the company reported its advertising segment grew to 26% year over year (YoY). This was attributed to its "sponsored ads," with the brand stating, "And with the addition of ads and Prime Video, we'll be able to continue investing meaningfully in content over time."