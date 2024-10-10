Amazon's Apple TV Plus add-on for Prime Video is a huge content library expansion

What you need to know

Amazon announced that it plans to bring an Apple TV Plus add-on to Prime Video subscribers.

This brings a host of Apple TV Plus shows, Original films, MLS Season Pass, and "Friday Night Baseball" from the MLB.

Prime Video subscribers can look out for the Apple TV Plus add-on "later this month" for $9.99 extra.

Here's a surprising duo you never knew was coming: Amazon's Prime and Apple TV Plus.

Amazon announced in a Newsroom post that it will "soon" bring an Apple TV add-on to its Prime Video streaming service. The Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Mike Hopkins said in a statement, "... we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically-acclaimed shows, films and events to Prime Video."

Hopkins also stated the inclusion of an Apple TV Plus add-on would give users a more "personalized" streaming experience with additional options.

The company highlighted shows like The Morning Show, Palm Royale, Shrinking, and Hijack. Additionally, it stated a host of Apple Original films joined the fray, including the movie CODA.

Sports lovers who already have Prime Video for the NFL's Thursday Night Football broadcasts can grab games from Apple TV Plus' MLS Season Pass. The MLB is featured on the streaming service every Friday for its "Friday Night Baseball" featurette. This brings a double-header to subscribers every Friday.

Prime Video subscribers in the U.S. can grab the Apple TV Plus add-on for an extra $9.99 monthly. The subscription will roll out "later this month," letting users watch extra content across multiple devices. Moreover, as Android Police noted, Amazon's Apple TV Plus add-on helps relieve stress for Android. The streaming service didn't previously have any "native" support on Android, but this will rectify that in one fell swoop.

(Image credit: Amazon)

You may not remember, but Android TV launched an Apple TV app back in 2020. Content is also available through Google TV; however, both avenues lack total support as the app doesn't offer "purchases within the app." With the streaming service arriving soon on Prime Video, users will likely find a much smoother experience with the choice.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In July, Amazon announced the rollout of its Prime Video UI redesign. It came with a navigation bar full of pre-made options like "Prime," packed with content at no extra charge. Similarly, the bar features a section for add-on content. All subscription services tacked onto your already recurring Prime Video membership will appear beside the "Prime" icon.

Apple TV Plus will likely fall into this category if purchased. Additionally, scrolling over an add-on's icon will display what you were watching as its hero image. Amazon stated generative AI found its way into the redesign to give users "relevant content" if they're stuck on what to watch.