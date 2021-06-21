With company's like Google and Amazon developing their own game streaming services, there's a need for new controllers. Amazon designed its Luna controller specifically for the service, and you can buy it today for less, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. While it's also compatible with Xbox and PlayStation controllers, Amazon built its own that boasts features the competition surely lacks.

With a connection over Wi-Fi, the Luna controller reduces latency from anywhere between 17 and 30 milliseconds. That may not seem like much, but that can make all the difference when you're playing a game over the cloud. Not only that, but it allows you to easily transition between devices whether you're playing on Windows PC, Fire TV, Android, and more — without the need to pair it to a specific device. And with its built-in Amazon Alexa button, you'll be able to launch your games on Fire TV by just speaking to the controller.