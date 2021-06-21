With company's like Google and Amazon developing their own game streaming services, there's a need for new controllers. Amazon designed its Luna controller specifically for the service, and you can buy it today for less, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. While it's also compatible with Xbox and PlayStation controllers, Amazon built its own that boasts features the competition surely lacks.
With a connection over Wi-Fi, the Luna controller reduces latency from anywhere between 17 and 30 milliseconds. That may not seem like much, but that can make all the difference when you're playing a game over the cloud. Not only that, but it allows you to easily transition between devices whether you're playing on Windows PC, Fire TV, Android, and more — without the need to pair it to a specific device. And with its built-in Amazon Alexa button, you'll be able to launch your games on Fire TV by just speaking to the controller.
Amazon Luna Controller | $20 off at Amazon
Built specifically for Amazon's game streaming service, the Luna controller connects directly over Wi-Fi to reduce latency. Pair it via Bluetooth with Fire TV and launch your games with ease by talking to Alexa. The Luna controller was designed with your comfort in mind and features precise and responsive controls.
Like most controllers, the Luna controller is typically around $70. Getting it for only $50 today is a great deal, and you usually won't find controllers for less than that. Should you want, you can even grab a phone clip for it so that you can take your gaming on the go with your mobile device. By pairing it via Bluetooth to your Fire TV, you can also use it as a remote control and play games even when you're not on Luna.
Amazon Luna is currently in early access, and it available for $6 per month. Players will have access to unlimited hours of play on games to stream up to two devices at once. It supports 1080p/60FPS streaming, with 4K coming soon. Its library of games includes popular titles like Metro Exodus, Control, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more.
