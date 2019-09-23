We've all been there. You're scrolling through social networks and watching YouTube videos a bit more than usual and before you know it, it's 5PM and your phone is already dead. Or, what's more typically the case for me, I hop on a plane and the power outlet under my seat isn't working for what I'm sure is a good reason, and my phone is halfway drained by the time I land. Whatever the case, dead batteries suck, but an easy fix is to carry around your own independent power source.

I've spent a lot of time around MrMobile this year, and believe me, he doesn't travel anywhere without at least one portable battery pack (which I usually end up borrowing during coffee shop editing sessions when my laptop starts to run dry). Most of the time lately, that's been the Goal Zero SHERPA 100PD, which outputs 60W over USB-C — more than enough to power a 15-inch MacBook Pro, even while we're editing 4K video. Of course, that's plenty for any phone or tablet, as well, and the top of the battery pack even features 5W wireless charging.

More recently, though, MrMobile has been telling me all about the Wood+Resin Wireless Charger from Carved. It's a tiny (and I mean tiny) wireless charging plate with a variety of one-of-a-kind finishes to choose from; all of the charging tech is crammed into the USB-A connector for the sake of portability, and it outputs a whopping 15W wirelessly. That's as fast as the Galaxy Note 10+ can handle without a cable, and the fastest wireless charging spec I've seen in general!

Of course, there are plenty of other great options, from a 3000mAh wirelessly charging camera grip case that adds a removable shutter button to your phone, to a power bank and wireless charger that looks nearly identical to a MacBook's charging brick. Watch MrMobile's full roundup of his favorite battery banks and wireless chargers linked down below, and stop letting your phones end the day before you do!