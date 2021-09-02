Lucasfilm game studio ILMxLAB has released a new trailer for the latest expansion for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. The trailer shows off new and returning characters, teases new storylines, and reveals its September 15 release date and new title: Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge — Last Call. Fittingly, Disney has confirmed this new game will be the last in the Tales from the Galaxy's Edge series.

An Oculus Quest 2 exclusive, Last Call has a similar anthology-style story to the original game. Some storylines will take players to new locales, such as a Jedi Temple, while others will land players in the shoes of fan-favorite characters like bounty-hunting droid IG-88 and scoundrel Hondo Ohnaka.

The first Tales from the Galaxy's Edge set itself apart from ILMxLAB's other experience set in a galaxy far, far away, Vader Immortal, by putting the player in new locales and taking an overall bigger scope on the genre. If this latest trailer's any indication, Last Call will follow in its footsteps, promising to deliver a number of different types of gameplay.

In the nearly 3-minute-long trailer, we saw brief bits of the different types of gameplay that Last Call has to offer. Some sections will see players assume the role of a young Jedi beginning their training, where others will put them in close-quarters shootouts or solving puzzles.

Launching September 15, Tales from the Galaxy's Edge: Last Call will cost $10 if you buy it as a standalone package or DLC to the main game. In total, both Tales games will cost you $35.