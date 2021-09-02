What you need to know
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Part II is officially subtitled "Last Call".
- It launches exclusively on the Oculus Quest and Quest 2 September 15.
- It features the return of fan-favorite characters, like Hondo Ohnaka, IG-88, and R2-D2.
- Last Call will cost $10 as a standalone experience or $35 for the full game.
Lucasfilm game studio ILMxLAB has released a new trailer for the latest expansion for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. The trailer shows off new and returning characters, teases new storylines, and reveals its September 15 release date and new title: Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge — Last Call. Fittingly, Disney has confirmed this new game will be the last in the Tales from the Galaxy's Edge series.
An Oculus Quest 2 exclusive, Last Call has a similar anthology-style story to the original game. Some storylines will take players to new locales, such as a Jedi Temple, while others will land players in the shoes of fan-favorite characters like bounty-hunting droid IG-88 and scoundrel Hondo Ohnaka.
The first Tales from the Galaxy's Edge set itself apart from ILMxLAB's other experience set in a galaxy far, far away, Vader Immortal, by putting the player in new locales and taking an overall bigger scope on the genre. If this latest trailer's any indication, Last Call will follow in its footsteps, promising to deliver a number of different types of gameplay.
In the nearly 3-minute-long trailer, we saw brief bits of the different types of gameplay that Last Call has to offer. Some sections will see players assume the role of a young Jedi beginning their training, where others will put them in close-quarters shootouts or solving puzzles.
Launching September 15, Tales from the Galaxy's Edge: Last Call will cost $10 if you buy it as a standalone package or DLC to the main game. In total, both Tales games will cost you $35.
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
Before Last Call arrives, play the original game: a visually stunning experience with varied gameplay, detailed worlds, wonderful voice work, and plenty of quests to give the game plenty of depth. It's one of the most fun Oculus Quest 2 games we've played, even if it's rather short.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
WhatsApp hit with $266 million fine for violating EU data privacy laws
WhatsApp has been fined €225 million for violating EU data protection laws.
Explaining Jabra's new MultiSensor Voice technology in the Elite 7 Pro
Jabra claims its latest earbuds, the Elite 7 Pro, were built to deliver the clearest phone calls available using multiple onboard elements in what it is calling MultiSensor Voice.
Qualcomm debuts aptX Lossless for next-generation wireless earbuds
Qualcomm is bringing lossless audio to Bluetooth streaming with the new aptX Lossless technology. The technology is expected to be available later this year.
Play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 without the $80 official cable
The Oculus Link cable is undoubtedly the best way to play SteamVR and Oculus Rift games on the Oculus Quest 2, but it costs nearly 80 bucks. Alternative cables cost far less while hitting the same benchmarks, but some you'll find on Amazon can't be trusted. Here are the ones you should try first.