As Star Wars: Squadrons gets closer and closer to release, EA has released a CGI short film called Hunted. This short introduces one of the game's pilots, Imperial Squadron Leader Varko Grey. You can watch Hunted below.

In Star Wars: Squadrons, the campaign and multiplayer will have players on both sides of a conflict that takes place after Return of the Jedi.

If you preorder the game, you'll get a handful of extra cosmetics, including some starfighter skins themed after the ships in Hunted. There's a whole list of Star Wars: Squadrons starships players will be able to use, as well as a long list of planets where dogfights are set in-game.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to be released on October 2, 2020 for Xbox One, PC and PS4. The game supports full cross-play, so you can play with your friends regardless of platform. It also supports VR on PC and PS4, with HOTAS support for PC and consoles via a day one patch.