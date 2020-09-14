Star Wars Squadrons HuntedSource: EA (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Star Wars: Squadrons is a dogfighting game set after Return of the Jedi.
  • The game is being developed by EA Motive studio.
  • A new CGI short film called Hunted introduces one of the Imperial pilots in the game.

As Star Wars: Squadrons gets closer and closer to release, EA has released a CGI short film called Hunted. This short introduces one of the game's pilots, Imperial Squadron Leader Varko Grey. You can watch Hunted below.

In Star Wars: Squadrons, the campaign and multiplayer will have players on both sides of a conflict that takes place after Return of the Jedi.

If you preorder the game, you'll get a handful of extra cosmetics, including some starfighter skins themed after the ships in Hunted. There's a whole list of Star Wars: Squadrons starships players will be able to use, as well as a long list of planets where dogfights are set in-game.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to be released on October 2, 2020 for Xbox One, PC and PS4. The game supports full cross-play, so you can play with your friends regardless of platform. It also supports VR on PC and PS4, with HOTAS support for PC and consoles via a day one patch.

Danger zone

Star Wars: Squadrons

5v5, Empire vs New Republic

Star Wars: Squadrons places players in Vanguard Squadron or Titan Squadron with vicious dogfights and a variety of different starships. It's even got full cross-play, so you can play with your friends no matter where you buy it.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.