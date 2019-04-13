Star Wars Celebration 2019 gave fans the first look at Respawn's upcoming Star Wars game, Jedi: Fallen Order. It's the dark times now, so get ready. You'll need to abide by three rules to survive.

Step into the shoes of Padawan Cal Kestis as he evades Inquistitors hunting down Jedi throughout the galaxy. Using the Force may give you away, but it also might jut be the only thing that'll save your life.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person action/melee game being developed by Respawn Entertainment, the creators of Titanfall and Apex Legends. We haven't seen gameplay for the title yet, but it looks like we'll be wielding a lightsaber and using our Force powers to battle the likes of Inquisitors and new Purge Troopers who will be hunting any Jedi left after Order 66.

Lucasfilm Story Group was consulted during its development and this will be a canon story within the Star Wars universe, much like every new entry is since Disney's acquisition of the franchise.

It will be set after Episode III and before Episode IV, though we don't know the exact amount of time that has passed since Order 66. What we could glean from the trailer is that the Empire is thriving and there is a coordinated effort in place by the Inquisitors to hunt down any remaining Jedi. It looks like our Padawan has been on the run for at least a little while.

Players will step into the role of a Padawan named Cal Kestis. After the Jedi Order fell, he became a scraper on a planet called Bracca tearing apart derelict starships. If his face looks familiar, that's because his likeness and voice are provided by Gotham actor Cameron Monaghan. Little is known about his early life, but we do know that he gains a little droid friend called BD-1 that will accompany him on his journey. BD-1 even has a spotlight that can be upgraded to aid Cal.

Here's how EA describes his adventure:

"Along the way, Cal will make new friends, like his mysterious companion Cere, as well as run into some familiar faces, all while being accompanied by his faithful droid BD-1. Cal's flight from the Empire is made even more dangerous as he is being pursued by the Second Sister, one of the Empire's elite Inquisitors, who seeks to hunt Cal down and extinguish this surviving Jedi. Assisting the Second Sister are the terrifying Purge Troopers, special Imperial forces trained to seek out Jedi and aid the Inquisitors in their dastardly work."

What we know of Cere is that she is a former Jedi Knight and will act as sort of a mentor to Cal, though their relationship isn't the traditional master and apprentice that you may be used to.

The developers were also very coy about the lightsaber that Cal wields and the role that it plays. When prompted for details on-stage at Star Wars Celebration, Respawn stated that saying anything would be giving away too many spoilers. What we did learn was that it may not even be Cal's own lightsaber, and it will "grow and evolve" over the course of the game.

Gameplay: Become a Jedi

We may not have seen the game in action, but EA did provide details as to what we'll be doing. In addition to using our Force powers and lightsaber to fight enemies, players need to solve puzzles and perform some platforming to progress. As its store page reveals, we will be exploring "ancient forests, windswept rock faces, and haunted jungles" so you can imagine how these platforming puzzles will play a role in certain sections.

Jedi: Fallen Order developer Stig Asmussen said that the combat will be both accessible for new players and have depth for those that want a challenge. They want it to be easy for anyone to pick up and play while also appealing to the hardcore crowd. In combat you will need to size up your enemy and identify and exploit its weaknesses with the powers at your disposal.

Will there be multiplayer or microtransactions?