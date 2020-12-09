For most of my gaming life, there has been a steady drip of Star Wars games. I have spent more hours in the seats of TIE fighters and Podracers than I did my first car. I've spent countless weekends unleashing the Force and running with the Knights of the Old Republic. Through LEGO variants and Battlefront updates, wielding Wii remotes and arcade controls and all of my favorite controllers across my teenage and young adult years, Star Wars has been a part of my gaming experience. This year has been different, and not just because The Mandalorian is back. This year, Star Wars in gaming form has been cranked to 11, and the things that have made these titles great have almost nothing to do with the films. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

While technically released late in 2019, it all started with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. EA Games delivered an incredible adventure in between the movies and featuring a Padawan we'd never met before in a story you'd only find familiar if you enjoyed Star Wars lore outside of the movies. But beyond the story, Fallen Order is really fun. It's a fantastic, beautiful adventure with great puzzles and no shortage of fun combat.

Racing fans and space combat fans were treated to a double dose of Star Wars in 2020 with the re-relase of Star Wars: Episode I Racer and the brand new Star Wars: Squadrons. Podracing has become woven into Star Wars in different ways constantly. Anakin's podracer just showed up in an episode of The Mandalorian, and if you walk through Disney's Star Wars theme park you'll see a podracer engine is used as a grill at the central restaurant everyone walks by, so re-releasing this classic game helps keep that bit of the world alive.

