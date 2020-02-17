Google Stadia has been one of the most unique console launches in history, and that's because it doesn't follow any sort of traditional definition of a console. Anyone currently subscribed to Google Stadia has done so either by purchasing a Pro subscription or by receiving a starter kit, either paid or through a promotional trial. If you're looking to trim your budget a bit by cutting out your $10/month Stadia Pro membership, never fear as the games you've purchased will still be playable through the free Stadia membership (via Android Police.

The caveat here is that only games you've specifically paid for will be available after letting your Stadia Pro subscription lapse. That means any games you've claimed for free as part of a promotion will no longer be available to play until you renew a Stadia Pro subscription. Locking free promotional content behind a paywall is a common practice to entice customers to play for subscription-based models, as evidenced by PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live, and Nintendo Online.