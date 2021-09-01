Google announced a new game available to claim on Stadia Pro alongside a promotional credit to use in the store, a new sale, additional Ubisoft+ availability, and a free weekend for Watch Dogs: Legion in a blog post today.

Ark: Survival Evolved can now be claimed with a Stadia Pro subscription. The survival game filled with dinosaurs joins Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Little Big Workshop, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, and Wave Break as announced last week. The company noted that Blue Fire was supposed to leave the service on August 31, but will now remain "for quite a while yet."

Stadia Pro subscribers can also receive a free $10 promotional credit to use in the store. The offer is available to new, current, or former members who did not redeem the similar promotion in years past. According to the official FAQ, the offer expires on March 31, 2022 and can only be used on one purchase. The store is currently having a sale on indie games with more than 20 titles and includes Little Nightmares 2, one of the best Stadia games in 2021.

Watch Dogs: Legion can be played for free this weekend for Stadia Pro members. The game received both free and paid add-ons last week. The free weekend begins on Friday, September 3 at 9 a.m. PT until Monday, September 6 at 7 a.m. PT.

Finally, Google jointly revealed with Ubisoft that Ubisoft+ on Stadia is now available in all countries where the streaming service can be used. The subscription with access to Ubisoft games will also be increasing in price on September 30 to $18 per month. Stadia users can lock into the Founder status at the current price of $15 per month until then.