One of the most glaring holes in the Chromecast with Google TV, when it launched back in October, was that it didn't support Stadia — you still had to spend more for the four-year-old Chromecast Ultra if you wanted to use Google's streaming game service on your TV. Stadia support for the Chromecast for Google TV was slated to arrive in the first half of 2021, and we now know Google will be hitting that deadline, barely.

Stadia will be supported on Android TV models from a half-dozen manufacturers, not just the Chromecast with Google TV, but if your Android TV model isn't listed below, don't worry! You'll still be able to get Stadia on your Android TV, but you'll have to opt into "experimental support" before you install it.

Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

Stadia on Google TV and Android TV will work with the Stadia controller and "compatible Bluetooth controllers," so wired controllers are out, but you most likely weren't using a wired controller with your Android TV box, anyway. The best Stadia controllers are wireless, but I'm also interested to see how the NVIDIA Shield Controller does with Stadia since that's also the best way to browse the Android TV interface.

Are you excited to finally see Stadia arrive on your Chromecast with Google TV? Or are you already using Stadia with the sideloaded app on your Android TV? Especially as Stadia gets even more great games, the ability to use it on Google TV and Android TV should hopefully make the platform more enticing, and given it is E3 Week, the Stadia news will likely keep coming.