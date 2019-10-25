Square has announced it is bringing free stock trading to Cash App, allowing users to buy and sell shares, or fractions of shares.

You don't need to buy an entire share to make your first investment. With Cash App, you can own a piece of hundreds of different stocks, including the most expensive stock on the market, Berkshire Hathaway Class A, which regularly trades above $300,000 per share.

Introducing #CashAppInvesting . Now you can instantly buy stock in your favorite companies with as little as $1 with Cash App. 📈 pic.twitter.com/H5vEsqEPKX

The feature had been rumored earlier this year, and as The Verge notes this feature will sit alongside the ability to trade Bitcoin on the app. According to their report, a spokesperson says that investing on Cash App should be rolling out to all customers in the coming weeks. Cash App is the first app that allows users to both trade stocks without paying fees, and to buy and sell fractions of shares.

