What you need to know
- Spotify is rolling out new editorial podcast playlists to help listeners easily discover great podcast content.
- Spotify says the playlists are localized for listeners in each market and curated by local editors.
- The curated podcast playlists are now available in six countries, including the U.S.
With an aim to make it easier for listeners to find the best podcast content out there, Spotify today announced the rollout of "editorial podcast playlists." The playlists are hand-curated by Spotify's team of playlist editors from across the globe.
The curated podcast playlists are now available in six countries: the U.S., Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Sweden, and the U.K. Spotify has also introduced three flagship playlists – Best Podcasts of the Week, Crime Scene, and Brain Snacks. These playlists are localized for each market, as they are curated by local editors.
The "Best Podcasts of the Week" playlist is a curated roundup of the week's top podcast episodes, while the "Crime Scene" playlist is updated weekly with the best crime content. Spotify's "Brain Snacks" playlist is aimed at listeners looking for podcasts offering the latest factoids. Like the other two flagship playlists, "Brain Snacks" too is updated every week.
Speaking to the folks at The Verge, Courtney Holt, Head of Studios & Video at Spotify, said that these new playlists have been created to get people who are already into podcasts to "build a habit around listening on Spotify." The company also hopes that the playlists will engage people who have never listened to a podcast.
