Spotify and playlists go together like peanut butter and jelly. It is one of the most popular features of the music streaming service with over three billion user-created playlists. Now, it's about to get even better, because Spotify has announced the ability to add podcasts to playlists.

Not only will you be able to build a playlist full of podcasts, but you'll also be able to mix and match music and podcasts. So, no matter what you're in the mood for, you'll no longer be limited by your playlist.

Whether you like to binge your podcasts or you like a musical interlude in between episodes, you'll now have the freedom to create your playlist your way. To get started follow these steps on your mobile device.

Navigate to a podcast. Tap the three dots to the right of the track or episode. Tap "Add to playlist." Select a playlist you've already created or tap new playlist to create a new one.

After you've finished building a playlist, you'll be able to access it from the "Playlists" tab in "Your Library" just like all of your music playlists.

One of the best parts of creating a new playlist is sharing it with your friends, and playlists with podcasts are no different. Now, you'll be able to collect all of your favorite podcast episodes together and share it out with your friends, because everything is better with friends.

There is one limitation though, currently adding podcasts to playlists only functions on mobile. If you're on a computer you'll still be able to listen to playlists that include podcasts, but you won't be able to add any.