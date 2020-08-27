Google and Spotify are teaming up again to offer a free Nest Mini with a Premium subscription. Like with other offers, you'll be emailed a code from Spotify if eligible which you can then redeem on the Google Store for your free Mini.

This offer is restricted to Canadian buyers only, and you'll have to be a paying Spotify customer and one who hasn't redeemed one of these offers in the past. It can also be redeemed against Duo, Family, or Student Premium subscriptions. You'll have until September 30th to grab a code, and then until October 31st to redeem said code, or while stocks are available.

The Google Nest Mini remains one of the nicest Assistant-enabled smart speakers. Google's support of third-party streaming platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music means you can be confident your music platform of choice will work just as well as YouTube Music or any other first-party Google platform.