What you need to know
- Google and Spotify have teamed up to offer a free Nest Mini with Premium subscriptions.
- It's available for Canadian users who haven't redeemed a Google Nest Mini with a Spotify promo in the past.
- The promo lasts through September 30th.
Google and Spotify are teaming up again to offer a free Nest Mini with a Premium subscription. Like with other offers, you'll be emailed a code from Spotify if eligible which you can then redeem on the Google Store for your free Mini.
This offer is restricted to Canadian buyers only, and you'll have to be a paying Spotify customer and one who hasn't redeemed one of these offers in the past. It can also be redeemed against Duo, Family, or Student Premium subscriptions. You'll have until September 30th to grab a code, and then until October 31st to redeem said code, or while stocks are available.
The Google Nest Mini remains one of the nicest Assistant-enabled smart speakers. Google's support of third-party streaming platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music means you can be confident your music platform of choice will work just as well as YouTube Music or any other first-party Google platform.
Nest Mini
The Nest Mini is one of the nicest Assistant-enabled smart speakers. The sound is nice and loud, and the subtle design means it won't stick out too much.
