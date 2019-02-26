I've been writing about Spotify launching in India for the last three years. The music streaming service was slated to make its debut in 2016, but licensing hurdles put an end to that. The rumormill suggested an eventual launch in 2017 and last year, but it wasn't to be.

Early this year, it was revealed that Spotify signed a deal with T-Series to stream its vast content library globally, paving the way for a launch in India. And as we head into March, the app itself is live on the Play Store in India, and we have details on how much Spotify will cost in India.

Here's how much Spotify costs in India

Spotify monthly plans start off at just ₹119 ($1.65), and you can get an annual plan for just ₹1,189 ($16.70). You can also pick up short-term plans — including a day pack, seven-day plans, and more. Here's the full breakdown:

Annual plan - ₹1,189

Monthly plan (recurring) - ₹119

One-day plan - ₹13

Seven-day plan - ₹39

One-month plan - ₹129

Three-month plan - ₹329

Six-month plan - ₹719

There's a caveat: although the app is live on the Play Store, you can't sign up on Spotify's site just yet if you're in India. If you already have an account, you'll be able to see the pricing in India. But if you have a premium account from another country, you'll first have to get rid of that subscription before you can switch your account to India.

How to get Spotify Premium in India right now

If you don't want to wait until the formal launch, you can just get on a VPN and select another region to set up a free account on Spotify. I recommend Tunnelbear as it has a nifty Chrome extension and the free tier is good for 500MB of data a month.

Just head to the Spotify website once you connect to the VPN (I suggest selecting the U.S. as the region), create a free account, and close the VPN connection. Then head to the India promotion offer to start the free 30-day trial.

Once you're done, be sure to download the app on your phone by hitting up the Play Store from the link below. I'll update the post once Spotify formally launches in the country, but for now, it's great to see the service finally make headway on this front. It has been a long time coming.

