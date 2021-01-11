Spotify today rolled out a new update to Spotify Kids, its app for Spotify Premium Family subscribers. The app was originally rolled out as a way for parents to share their music subscription with children without the risk of explicit content. Now, with Shared Playlists, they can share their own curated playlists with younger family members for an even more controlled experience.

The Spotify team explained on Monday:

We know that parents often have their own views on which content is and is not appropriate for their kids. The Shared Playlists feature gives parents more control, supplementing the growing library of more than 300,000 kid-friendly tracks and 1,300 playlists on Spotify Kids—all handpicked by our experienced team of editors.

Shared Playlists can be enabled by creating a playlist in the regular Spotify app and then opening Spotify Kids. Under parental settings, you'll be able to see a new Shared Playlists option under which you can select a list of playlists to share with your kids. Once that's done, the child in question will be able to accuse the playlist at a new "shared with you" section. At any time, you can change the tracks on your primary account which automatically reflects in the Spotify Kids app as well.

Spotify Kids is available in many countries worldwide, including Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, and Japan.