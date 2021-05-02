Race week three of the 2021 MotoGP season sees Fabio Quartararo looking to make it a trio of wins in a row as the riders head to Jerez. Don't miss a single lap with our guide to getting a Spanish MotoGP 2021 live stream.

While Frenchman Quartararo is currently the rider to beat, the narrative surrounding Sunday's action will likely be led by the riders taking to the grid on home turf.

A total of nine Spanish stars will be looking to impress this weekend, including 2020 champ Joan Mir who is still in search of his first finish inside the top two this season, despite a solid start to the campaign.

The big talking point in the lead-up to the race is undoubtedly the return of six-time champion Marc Marquez to Jerez, with the Spaniard lining up on the starting line of the course where things went so badly wrong for him last year.

The 28-year-old Repsol Honda rider broke his arm after a nasty crash on this circuit last July, but returned to action last weekend to finish seventh after nine months on the sidelines.

Can Marquez make a fairytale return to Jerez? Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's Spanish MotoGP.

MotoGP: Spanish Grand Prix 2021: Where and when?

The Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Circuito de Jerez, Jerez de la Frontera, in Spain.

The Grand Prix starts at 2pm CEST local time. That makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET / 5am PT flag for those in the U.S., and 10pm AEST on Sunday night for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch the 2021 MotoGP: Spanish Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Spanish Grand Prix but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

