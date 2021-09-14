What you need to know
- Google has been fined KRW 207 billion (about $177 million) by South Korea's antitrust regulator.
- Regulators claim Google has abused its dominant position to "block" customized versions of Android.
- Google says it plans to appeal against the decision.
Google has been fined KRW 207 billion (about $177 million) by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) for abusing its dominant position in the mobile OS market (via Reuters). The South Korean antitrust regulator has accused Google of blocking customized versions of Android by requiring smartphone makers to sign an "anti-fragmentation agreement."
The agreement apparently prohibits manufacturers from shipping phones with modified versions of Android, also known as "Android forks." This, according to the regulators, has allowed Google to bolster its market dominance. It has further alleged that rivals such as Amazon and Alibaba failed to succeed in the mobile operating system market due to Google's anti-competitive practices. Google's anti-fragmentation agreement is also said to have forced Samsung to switch to a different OS for its smartwatches in 2013.
In a statement sent to Android Central, a Google spokesperson said:
Android's compatibility program has spurred incredible hardware and software innovation, and brought enormous success to Korean OEMs and developers. This in turn has led to greater choice, quality and a better user experience for Korean consumers. The KFTC's decision released today ignores these benefits, and will undermine the advantages enjoyed by consumers. Google intends to appeal the KFTC's decision.
The ruling comes just weeks after South Korea passed an amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act, which bans Google, Apple, and other large app store operators from forcing developers to use their own payment systems. In case the companies fail to comply with the new law, they could be fined up to 3% of their South Korea revenue by regulators. Until last year, Apple and Google were taking a 30% cut from developers for each transaction.
It isn't just South Korea that is targeting Google and Apple for their app store policies. Last month, a new bill was introduced in the senate to protect competition and strengthen consumer protections in the app market. New York Attorney General Letitia James and a coalition of state attorney generals also filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google over its Play Store policies in July.
GameSir F8 Pro Snowgon review: An ice-cold grip for gaming phones
GameSir makes some of our favorite mobile controllers, but this cooling grip is an odd bird. It has a giant fan that'll cool down your phone, plus a joystick to upgrade your touchscreen gaming. Will it solve your phone's overheating issues while gaming? That'll vary from one phone or gamer to the next.
What is an SoC?
The parets inside our phones and tablets have a lot of names or odd acronyms. SoC is one you should understand, but thankfully it's not that difficult to grasp.
Review: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the S7 Lite in all but name
A year after the launch of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, the new Fan Edition tablet isn't the upgrade that many hoped for. But despite some downgrades in power and display quality, this mid-range Tab may be a better purchase than either of its upgraded siblings, depending on what you're looking for.
These are the best rugged Android phones
Living the rough and tumble life? Get yourself a smartphone that can handle everything you throw at it — or throw your phone at.