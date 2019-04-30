SOUL Electronics' latest addition to its true wireless headphone lineup has been unveiled: the Soul ST-XS2 High-Performance True Wireless Earphones . As a follow-up to last year's ST-XS headphones, version 2 is greatly enhanced and better prepared for your life on-the-go.

The ST-XS2 true wireless headphones were designed as a hybrid sports and lifestyle product that are just as suitable for use during a workout as they are for relaxing at home. They feature IPX7 advanced waterproof protection that will keep them safe in up to three feet of water, and that keeps them sweatproof too so you can take them for a run in the rain or to the gym safely. With Bluetooth 5.0, they connect to your device right as you take them out of the case so you can begin listening instantly. There's a built-in microphone as well so you can take calls hands-free.

SOUL's previous model, the ST-XS true wireless headphones, could last for up to ten hours with their included charging case. Thankfully, battery life is one of the major enhancements between the two versions, as the ST-XS2 feature a five-hour battery life that is extended up to 25 hours with the included case. They also now have integrated, C-shaped ear hooks which help them stay secure in your ears while you workout or go about your day. Various sizes of eartips are included with the headphones as well.

The ST-XS2's features are rounded out by a Transparent Audio Mode that lets you hear ambient noise around you more easily and a built-in button that lets you answer calls or control your music. Available in your choice of Matte Black, Navy Blue, Pure White, or Sakura Pink, the ST-XS2 earphones can now be purchased at SOUL's website for $99.99. There's also a Mother's Day sale going on currently which could save you 20% off your purchase of two pairs. If mom's a music lover, it could be the perfect gift, but you'll need to use code mothersday20 at checkout to snag that offer.

