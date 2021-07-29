After months of waiting for information, we finally have some news on PS5 storage capacity upgrades with an internal SSD. While Sony added the ability to use external hard drives for cold storage a few months ago, players were still limited to roughly 667GB of SSD space to run PS5 games. With many larger titles now averaging 50GB or above before patches, that space fills up quickly.

Now, while it's not widely available yet, Sony has published the steps necessary for PS5 beta testers to upgrade their storage with a compatible M.2 drive. Well, kind of.

There's a whole host of disclaimers, including the eyebrow-raising statement that just because an SSD meets the recommended speed and size requirements, there's no guarantee it'll work. Even if a drive works, if you install some of the best PS5 games to it, they might see degraded performance compared to being stored on the PS5's internal ultra-fast SSD. At the end of the day, Sony's PS5 SSD storage expansions suck, but that should only be for now.

What will or won't work is a litany of confusion.

Right off the bat, it's a little concerning that Sony can't even give a small early list of SSD models that are guaranteed to work. As things stand, there's only one SSD, the Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe, that is advertised by the manufacturer — but importantly, not Sony — as fully compatible with the PS5. While this feature is in beta testing right now, there's clearly a long road ahead before there'll even be a small list of drives that can be purchased with peace of mind. What will or won't work is a litany of confusion.

Users also have to open up the internal storage bay themselves to screw in the drive. This isn't too much of a hassle except you'll want to add a heatsink to your drive if it didn't come with one already installed. With a heatsink attached, the drive might not fit anymore. These small problems add up in annoyance, especially dealing with something as expensive as an NVMe SSD.

With that in mind, I do think things will even out and this process will improve. Make no mistake, this teething process is going to suck. It's also important to get these problems worked out right now, as Sony Worldwide Studios is hard at work on an upcoming slate of major titles. I'm already deleting games the moment I finish them, so with titles like Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War incoming over the next year or so, more space will be needed. This is the time to iron out the wrinkles.