Sony today expanded its Xperia smartphone lineup with the introduction of its latest flagship, dubbed the Xperia 1 II. The phone offers next-gen 5G connectivity and incorporates Sony's Alpha AF technology to deliver unrivaled high-speed shooting performance.

The new Xperia 1 II is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage. Sony's latest flagship phone has a similar 6.5-inch 21:9 4K HDR OLED display as last year's Xperia 1, but now offers Motion Blur reduction. According to the company, this provides an "equivalent benefit" to 90Hz refresh rate displays.

In the camera department, Xperia 1 II has a 12MP triple-camera array at the back with ZEISS optics and technologies borrowed from Sony's Alpha cameras. The phone boasts real-time eye-tracking autofocus and up to 20fps AF/AE tracking burst. It can also calculate AF/AE at up to 60 times per second. For selfies, the Xperia 1 II has an 8MP camera on the front, just like its predecessor.