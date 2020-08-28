The new leak from the folks at Android Headlines seems to confirm the Xperia 5 II will look a lot like the Sony Xperia 1 II that was launched earlier this year. The two phones are apparently quite similar in terms of specs too.

Earlier this week, the very first renders of Sony's Xperia 5 II surfaced online, courtesy of well-known leaker Evan Blass . Some more renders of the "compact" flagship have now appeared online, along with its key tech specs.

As per the report, the Xperia 5 II will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Keeping the lights on will be a 4,000mAh battery with USB-C PD for fast charging. Surprisingly, the Xperia 5 II will include a 3.5mm headphone jack as well, which was missing on its predecessor.

Sony's upcoming compact flagship will be quite impressive in the camera department too. It is said to feature a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 124-degree field-of-view. The phone will also have Sony's Optical SteadyShot tech and support 4K HDR video recording at up to 120fps.

The Xperia 5 II is likely to make its debut at Sony's upcoming online event on September 17.