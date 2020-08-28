What you need to know
- Complete specs of the Sony Xperia 5 II have leaked online, alongside a few renders.
- The Xperia 5 II is tipped to sport a 120Hz OLED display and a Snapdragon 865 chipset.
- It is expected to be unveiled at Sony's virtual launch event on September 17.
Earlier this week, the very first renders of Sony's Xperia 5 II surfaced online, courtesy of well-known leaker Evan Blass. Some more renders of the "compact" flagship have now appeared online, along with its key tech specs.
The new leak from the folks at Android Headlines seems to confirm the Xperia 5 II will look a lot like the Sony Xperia 1 II that was launched earlier this year. The two phones are apparently quite similar in terms of specs too.
As per the report, the Xperia 5 II will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Keeping the lights on will be a 4,000mAh battery with USB-C PD for fast charging. Surprisingly, the Xperia 5 II will include a 3.5mm headphone jack as well, which was missing on its predecessor.
Sony's upcoming compact flagship will be quite impressive in the camera department too. It is said to feature a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 124-degree field-of-view. The phone will also have Sony's Optical SteadyShot tech and support 4K HDR video recording at up to 120fps.
The Xperia 5 II is likely to make its debut at Sony's upcoming online event on September 17.
Sony Xperia 5
The Xperia 5 still remains one of the most unique Android phones out there. It has an ultra-tall 6.1-inch OLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset, and a versatile triple-lens camera system.
