Sony is — and has been for a while — in a tough spot with its smartphone business. We still see regular releases from the company every year, but time and time again, its devices just fail to cultivate any sort of meaningful audience. In 2021, all eyes are set on the Sony Xperia 1 III possibly being able to change that. The Xperia 1 II was a great Android phone in more ways than one, but a lack of 5G and a steep price made it a difficult recommendation compared to its competitors. With a couple of small tweaks this year, Sony could be on to something special. Whether you're interested in leaked specs, design renders, or anything else, here's everything you need to know about the Sony Xperia 1 III. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Sony Xperia 1 III: Price

Availability

Design

Specs

FAQ

The Xperia 1 II is a device that flew under a lot of people's radar, but if there's one thing about it that did stand out, it was the price. Sony launched the Xperia 1 II in the United States for $1200, competing directly with the best from Samsung and Apple. Considering its lack of 5G and fast refresh rate display, it was ultimately a tough pill to swallow. It would be great if Sony could lower the price of the Xperia 1 III down to at least $1000, but looking at the rumor mill, we haven't seen anything to indicate that will actually happen. If Sony is determined to remain at $1200, it'll be going head-to-head with the Galaxy S21 Ultra — and that's not a fight we're sure Sony is up for. Sony Xperia 1 III Availability

Sony announced the Xperia 1 II in February 2020, but it wasn't until July that the phone was released in the U.S. Looking ahead at the Xperia 1 III, we're likely faced with a similar(ish) timeline. A March announcement for the Xperia 1 III is very possible, though we could see that get pushed back to April given that Sony has yet to comment on any sort of press/launch event. We also wouldn't be surprised to see another delayed U.S. launch, but that's all stuff we'll have to wait and see for. Sony Xperia 1 III Design

CAD renders of the Xperia 1 III were shared in February 2021, giving us a clear look at what Sony's next Xperia flagship will look like. And, to cut to the chase, it's lot like the Xperia 1 II.

Just like last year, we're dealing with a phone that has a very narrow display, four rear cameras, and minimalistic styling. There also appears to be a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual front-facing speakers — two features that audio fans will really appreciate. The only real design change is an extra physical button, which is rumored as being a "shortcut button." There are some rumored technical changes that we're really looking forward to, but as far as aesthetics go, the Xperia 1 III will be a very familiar phone. That's not necessarily a bad thing given that design has been one of Sony's strong suits, but there's also an argument to be made that Sony is playing it too safe here. Sony Xperia 1 III Specs