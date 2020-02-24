Along with its flagship Xperia 1 II smartphone, Sony today introduced the newest addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones. In most areas, the new Xperia 10 II is a decent upgrade over the Xperia 10 that the Japanese brand had launched last year.

The Xperia 10 II's headline feature is its 6-inch 21:9 Wide FHD+ OLED display, which comes with "TRILUMINOS Display for Mobile" technology from the company's BRAVIA TV lineup. Under the hood, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

At the rear is a triple-camera array featuring a 12MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8x telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. It has an 8MP snapper at the front for selfies and video calls. The phone is capable of capturing 21:9 photos and supports 4K video recording as well.