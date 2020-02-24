What you need to know
- Sony's new Xperia 10 II is the company's first mid-range smartphone with a 21:9 OLED display.
- It features a triple-lens camera system at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor and two 8MP lenses.
- The Xperia 10 II will be released in select markets this Spring.
Along with its flagship Xperia 1 II smartphone, Sony today introduced the newest addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones. In most areas, the new Xperia 10 II is a decent upgrade over the Xperia 10 that the Japanese brand had launched last year.
The Xperia 10 II's headline feature is its 6-inch 21:9 Wide FHD+ OLED display, which comes with "TRILUMINOS Display for Mobile" technology from the company's BRAVIA TV lineup. Under the hood, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
At the rear is a triple-camera array featuring a 12MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8x telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. It has an 8MP snapper at the front for selfies and video calls. The phone is capable of capturing 21:9 photos and supports 4K video recording as well.
Along with the display and camera upgrades, the Xperia 10 II also boasts a larger battery life than its predecessor. While the Xperia 10 packs an unimpressive 2,870mAh cell, the Xperia 10 II has a 3,600mAh battery. The phone also happens to be water and dust resistant with an IP65/68 rating and includes a 3.5mm jack.
While pricing hasn't been revealed, Sony says the phone will ship in Spring 2020 in select markets. It will be available in only two colors – Black and White.
Sony Xperia 10
The Xperia 10 comes with a unique 21:9 display and offers a near-stock Android experience. It is also relatively affordable and is compatible with nearly all major U.S. carriers
