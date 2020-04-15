A lot of people on Twitter today were confused when multiple listings for some of the PlayStation 4's biggest exclusives found their way onto Amazon France listed for PC. Games like The Last of Us Part II, Gran Turismo Sport, Days Gone, Bloodborne, Persona 5 Royale and more. As it turns out, these listings were made in an error, Sony confirmed in a statement to IGN.

The listings are not accurate. We have made no announcements to bring these games to PC.

When Days Gone first initially popped up for PC, it gained some attention because Horizon Zero Dawn, another PS4 exclusive, was recently announced for PC. But when more and more games kept popping up, it quickly became apparent that something was amiss.

Sony's made it clear in the past that just because Horizon Zero Dawn was coming to PC that that didn't mean all of its games would be ported to the platform. A PC release for current PS4 exclusives is on a case-by-case basis, and the company has no plans for simultaneous day and date releases between its PS4 exclusives and PC going forward.