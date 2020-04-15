What you need to know
- Games like Days Gone, The Last of Us Part II, Persona 5 Royale, and more were listed for PC on Amazon France.
- These are all PS4 exclusive games at the moment.
- Sony has confirmed that these listings are an error.
A lot of people on Twitter today were confused when multiple listings for some of the PlayStation 4's biggest exclusives found their way onto Amazon France listed for PC. Games like The Last of Us Part II, Gran Turismo Sport, Days Gone, Bloodborne, Persona 5 Royale and more. As it turns out, these listings were made in an error, Sony confirmed in a statement to IGN.
The listings are not accurate. We have made no announcements to bring these games to PC.
When Days Gone first initially popped up for PC, it gained some attention because Horizon Zero Dawn, another PS4 exclusive, was recently announced for PC. But when more and more games kept popping up, it quickly became apparent that something was amiss.
Sony's made it clear in the past that just because Horizon Zero Dawn was coming to PC that that didn't mean all of its games would be ported to the platform. A PC release for current PS4 exclusives is on a case-by-case basis, and the company has no plans for simultaneous day and date releases between its PS4 exclusives and PC going forward.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The cheapest iPhone has a better CPU than your Android phone
The iPhone SE will perform faster and is more future-proof than the Android flagship in your hands right now.
The iPhone SE 2020 basically just killed the Pixel 4a
The iPhone SE 2020 is here, and it brings a lot to the table. The phone is powered by the A13 Bionic — the most powerful mobile chipset in the world — and you also get IP67 water resistance, wireless charging, and 18W wired charging. And you get all of this for just $399.
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro pre-orders are officially sold out
Ahead of sales on April 29, OnePlus opened early pre-orders for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro for one day only on April 15. After a matter of minutes, the phones sold out.
Borderlands 3 is currently the best co-op game you can play on PS4
Competitive online multiplayer can be a drag and sometimes single-player games just get boring. When you want to have a good time with a friend, these are the best cooperative games to do so on PlayStation 4.