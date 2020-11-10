In a PS5 blog post, Sony confirmed that PS4 PSVR games running on a PS5 could see enhanced visuals and framerates, contrary to what was thought in the past. a Tweet (via UploadVR) from PlayStation London Studio even goes so far as to say their PSVR game, Blood & Truth, will run on the PS5 with a higher resolution, framerate up to 90 fps, the highest detail assets used at all times, and even improved textures over the PS4 version of the game.

Sony's PSVR strategy on the PS5 has, thus far, been a bit murky. As recently as a week ago, it appeared that most, if not all PSVR games running on PS5 would only be able to utilize the PS4 version of the game rather than having an enhanced version for the PS5. Now, with the news from PlayStation London Studios, it seems that may not always be the case. While it's almost certain that we won't be seeing new PS5 games that use the original PSVR hardware, Blood & Truth's example shows that PS4 PSVR games could find new life with PS5-enhanced visuals.