Sony today shared the first details of a next-generation PSVR system for PS5, or PSVR 2. This system won't be released in 2021, in line with comments previously made by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.

The next-generation PSVR will use a single cable for connection, while the new PSVR controller will feature DualSense style improvements, as well as a "focus on great ergonomics." The new system will also have a wider field of view (FOV) which means more screen space for players to enjoy, as well other obvious improvements like better tracking and a higher resolution.

While no specific titles are listed, Sony indicates teams are beginning to work on a new generation of virtual reality titles for PlayStation, saying "development community has started to work on creating new worlds." Currently, PSVR titles have to run the PS4 version of a game while played on PS5, like with Hitman 3, limiting the overall features available. Hopefully we'll learn more about what to expect from this new system later in the year.