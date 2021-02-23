What you need to know
- Sony has released the first details for the next generation of PSVR built for the PS5.
- This system has improvements like only needing a single cable, a wider field of view and DualSense improvements for the controller.
- The next PSVR won't be released in 2021.
Sony today shared the first details of a next-generation PSVR system for PS5, or PSVR 2. This system won't be released in 2021, in line with comments previously made by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.
The next-generation PSVR will use a single cable for connection, while the new PSVR controller will feature DualSense style improvements, as well as a "focus on great ergonomics." The new system will also have a wider field of view (FOV) which means more screen space for players to enjoy, as well other obvious improvements like better tracking and a higher resolution.
While no specific titles are listed, Sony indicates teams are beginning to work on a new generation of virtual reality titles for PlayStation, saying "development community has started to work on creating new worlds." Currently, PSVR titles have to run the PS4 version of a game while played on PS5, like with Hitman 3, limiting the overall features available. Hopefully we'll learn more about what to expect from this new system later in the year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
RCS vs. SMS vs. iMessage: What's the difference?
RCS, SMS, iMessage. All three share a piece of the texting pie in 2021, but why? Here's a closer look at what each brings to the table.
Would you rather have the Galaxy S21 or Pixel 5?
The Galaxy S21 and Pixel 5 are two of the better value flagships that exist in 2021. Which would you rather have and why?
The Chromecast with Google TV continues Made By Google's software curse
After using the Chromecast with Google TV at least eight hours a day for four months, I'm convinced this device could rule the world — that is, if Google will ever stop being Google when it comes to the software on its self-made products. Who hexed the Google hardware division and how do we break it?
The best HOTAS controllers for PS5 are all here
It's tough to find a joystick to use on consoles right now but that doesn't mean all is lost. If you want to play supported games the best way possible, you'll need to shell out some cash. These are the best HOTAS controllers for PS5 in 2021.