What you need to know
- Nixxes Software is a team known for its work on PC ports.
- Sony Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst announced that Sony is acquiriing Nixxes Software for PlayStation Studios.
- This comes shortly after the acquisition of Housemarque, the development team behind titles such as Returnal.
Just days after announcing the acquisition of Returnal developer Housemarque, Head of Sony Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst announced via Twitter on Thursday that Nixxes Software is also joining the PlayStation first-party family. Nixxes is primarily a PC port developer, having worked on ports of titles like Marvel's Avengers and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.
"I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE," said Hermen Hulst. "They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality."
Sony has begun bringing more titles to PC over the last year, with both Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone already brought over. More titles are stated to be on the way, with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End seemingly the next one. As such, it's possible that Nixxes will contribute less to future PS5 games and is instead being brought in to facilitate more high-quality PC versions of PlayStation Studios games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp paints your walls with light
A smart light is a smart light is a smart light — right? Not when it's a free-standing floor lamp that has the latest technology in LED light strips it isn't. The Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp can be just a boring as any other floor lamp, but it is capable of so much more than that.
Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE review: Peace of mind comes at a cost
Let's be real here: the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE probably isn't the smart fitness watch for you. But it may be just the device that helps elite athletes accomplish their racing goals safely.
Microsoft cares about Android almost as much as Google
Microsoft may not have a mobile ecosystem of its own, but it treats Android as a first-party platform. And with Windows 11 integrating Android apps, Microsoft is doubling down on its vision for seamless connectivity.
Need to upgrade your entertainment stand to fit the PS5? No problem.
The new generation PlayStation is kind of a chonky boy. Your current entertainment stand may not have the space for it, but here are some great options if you need to upgrade.