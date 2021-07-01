Just days after announcing the acquisition of Returnal developer Housemarque, Head of Sony Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst announced via Twitter on Thursday that Nixxes Software is also joining the PlayStation first-party family. Nixxes is primarily a PC port developer, having worked on ports of titles like Marvel's Avengers and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.

"I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE," said Hermen Hulst. "They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality."

Sony has begun bringing more titles to PC over the last year, with both Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone already brought over. More titles are stated to be on the way, with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End seemingly the next one. As such, it's possible that Nixxes will contribute less to future PS5 games and is instead being brought in to facilitate more high-quality PC versions of PlayStation Studios games.