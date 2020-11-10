What you need to know
- Sonos is rolling out support for multi-channel LPCM to its Sonos Arc soundbar.
- The soundbar now has improved support for disc-based audio as a result, meaning that Blu-rays and DVDs now sound better.
- Sonos is also replacing its Trade Up program with a new Upgrade Program.
Sonos today announced improvements to both its Sonos Arc speaker and the way it handles upgrades. To begin with, the Arc Soundbar is about to get even better for people who want immersive sound experiences on disc-based experiences. The company is adding support for multi-channel LPCM to the soundbar. It's a format that's mostly used on Blu Rays and DVDs (and CDs if you still have those), and it'll make audio from content stored on those media sound even better. Since game consoles like the PlayStation 5 traffic in disc-based media, it'll make the gaming experience using a Sonos Soundbar better. Sonos says the update is rolling out today, so you can check your Arc to see if it's available.
Sonos is also adding a new Upgrade Program, one that will let you get a discount on new Sonos hardware if you're a long-time customer.
The company is offering the following discounts:
- 15% off any Sonos product if you have: Connect:AMP (Gen 2), Connect (Gen 2), Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 (Gen 2), Playbar, and Playbase. One discount per eligible product.
- 30% off any Sonos product if you have: Connect:AMP (Gen 1), Connect (Gen 1), and Play:5 (Gen 1). One discount per eligible product.
- 30% off Boost: If you have Bridge. One discount per eligible product.
Upgrade programs have proven popular electronics manufacturers in general. Often phrased as rewarding loyalty, customers are incentivized to stick with one brand for all their product needs. Why bother learning to switch to a rival manufacturer when your current one will set you up for less. Sonos's Upgrade Program also gets rid of its controversial Trade Up program, one which became associated with devices being permanently disabled once you initiated the process. For critics and the environment, this new program couldn't have come soon enough.
Best Soundbar for Sonos Enthusiasts
Sonos Arc
Great sound with the smarts to boot
Sonos knocked it out of the park with the Playbar, as this is compatible with Amazon Alexa and is perfect for most setups.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
