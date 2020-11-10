Sonos today announced improvements to both its Sonos Arc speaker and the way it handles upgrades. To begin with, the Arc Soundbar is about to get even better for people who want immersive sound experiences on disc-based experiences. The company is adding support for multi-channel LPCM to the soundbar. It's a format that's mostly used on Blu Rays and DVDs (and CDs if you still have those), and it'll make audio from content stored on those media sound even better. Since game consoles like the PlayStation 5 traffic in disc-based media, it'll make the gaming experience using a Sonos Soundbar better. Sonos says the update is rolling out today, so you can check your Arc to see if it's available.

Sonos is also adding a new Upgrade Program, one that will let you get a discount on new Sonos hardware if you're a long-time customer.

The company is offering the following discounts:

15% off any Sonos product if you have: Connect:AMP (Gen 2), Connect (Gen 2), Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 (Gen 2), Playbar, and Playbase. One discount per eligible product.

30% off any Sonos product if you have: Connect:AMP (Gen 1), Connect (Gen 1), and Play:5 (Gen 1). One discount per eligible product.

30% off Boost: If you have Bridge. One discount per eligible product.

Upgrade programs have proven popular electronics manufacturers in general. Often phrased as rewarding loyalty, customers are incentivized to stick with one brand for all their product needs. Why bother learning to switch to a rival manufacturer when your current one will set you up for less. Sonos's Upgrade Program also gets rid of its controversial Trade Up program, one which became associated with devices being permanently disabled once you initiated the process. For critics and the environment, this new program couldn't have come soon enough.