As the name implies, Ring Video Doorbell Wired needs to be wired up to your home's electrical system using the right transformer . Your existing doorbell wiring might even be able to power the doorbell, depending on the voltage. While this isn't the steepest discount we've seen on Prime Day Amazon device deals , it's hard to argue with this type of product available for under $50.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired was already the most economical way to get into the video doorbell game, and this Prime Deal makes it impossible to say no. It's our pick for best value Ring Video Doorbell for a reason. At just $45 for Prime Day , it's basically impossible to beat Ring Video Doorbell Wired's ability to deliver clear, high-resolution 1080p video, advanced motion notifications, and a smaller, sleeker design than most Ring Video Doorbells offer.

25% off might not sound like a crazy deal for Prime Day, but it's the price that counts in this case. A high-quality video doorbell for under $50 just isn't something you find every day, and Ring's ability to fully integrate with other Ring devices through its app, as well as deep integration with Alexa, makes this small 1080p video doorbell a no-brainer decision.

After you pick up this incredible little video doorbell, make sure you sign up for a Ring Protect subscription, as it significantly enhances the Ring experience. Without it, you'll just be able to view the live feed of the video and answer your doorbell when someone rings it. That's not a bad option if you need to save some dough, but at $3 per month, Ring Protect isn't exactly an expensive subscription.

That Ring Protect plan will get you access to advanced motion notifications, which can be customized to pop up only when people are detected. Additionally, rich notifications will give you more information based on motion events, helping you to better filter useless notifications. Additionally, Ring Protect subscribers will get 6-second color pre-roll footage of events. That extra 6 seconds of footage could be invaluable when trying to figure out what happened right before a motion event was triggered.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired delivers quality 1080p video and real-time notifications with or without a subscription. Still, it can only alert your entire household with a Ring Chime or an Alexa-powered smart speaker or display. Thankfully, Ring is also offering a Ring Video Doorbell Wired Prime Day bundle with a Ring Chime in the box! This Chime is designed to replace your existing doorbell chime with something that's quite a bit sleeker — and a lot smaller, to boot!

If we're being real, though, it's probably better to pick up this great Prime Day Echo Dot deal, as it'll bring Alexa to any room of your home and still enable real-time notifications from your Ring Video Doorbell. There's no doubt that it's more expensive to go this route, but having an Echo Dot (4th Gen) in your home is far more useful than the Ring Chime if you're in the market for such an upgrade. Otherwise, you won't find a better combo value on a video doorbell with a chime than what you'll find below!

