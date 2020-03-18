Samsung's Galaxy S20 series phones are currently among the most impressive flagship Android smartphones money can buy. However, they aren't without issues of their own. Soon after its launch, several reviewers found that the 108MP primary camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra was plagued with auto focus issues. Since the issue was only software related, it was fixed with a software update.

Now, a number of Galaxy S20 series users are reporting (via XDA Developers) issues locking on to GPS in navigation apps such as Google Maps and Waze. The issue has been reported by users on Twitter, Reddit, as well as Samsung's Community forums. While some Galaxy S20 units simply fail to get a lock, other units reportedly take up to 15 minutes to lock on to a GPS signal.

There is no permanent fix available currently, although some users claim turning off 5G fixes the issue temporarily. It remains unclear if it is a hardware problem, since some users claim replacement units also suffer from the same issue. Interestingly, the issue only appears to affect the Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S20 phones. The Exynos variants of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra have no issues locking on to a GPS signal.

Samsung hasn't issued any statement regarding the issue yet, although it is possible that the company will be rolling out a software update to fix the issue very soon.