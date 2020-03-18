What you need to know
- A number of Galaxy S20 owners are reporting issues locking on to a GPS signal in Google Maps and other similar apps.
- The issue appears to be limited to the Snapdragon 865-powered variants of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and S20 Ultra.
- Samsung hasn't issued any statement regarding the issue yet.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series phones are currently among the most impressive flagship Android smartphones money can buy. However, they aren't without issues of their own. Soon after its launch, several reviewers found that the 108MP primary camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra was plagued with auto focus issues. Since the issue was only software related, it was fixed with a software update.
Now, a number of Galaxy S20 series users are reporting (via XDA Developers) issues locking on to GPS in navigation apps such as Google Maps and Waze. The issue has been reported by users on Twitter, Reddit, as well as Samsung's Community forums. While some Galaxy S20 units simply fail to get a lock, other units reportedly take up to 15 minutes to lock on to a GPS signal.
There is no permanent fix available currently, although some users claim turning off 5G fixes the issue temporarily. It remains unclear if it is a hardware problem, since some users claim replacement units also suffer from the same issue. Interestingly, the issue only appears to affect the Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S20 phones. The Exynos variants of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra have no issues locking on to a GPS signal.
Samsung hasn't issued any statement regarding the issue yet, although it is possible that the company will be rolling out a software update to fix the issue very soon.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Slack rolling out a major redesign amid the coronavirus outbreak
Slack is one of the most popular tools used by workers to communicate in and out of the office. Today, it's getting one of the largest redesigns ever and gaining a new feature.
Daily Coronavirus updates: U.S. govt plan says pandemic may last 18 months
COVID-19 has already infected over 127,000 people globally and caused over 4,500 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
These products help me avoid going insane working from home
Trust us — it's easy to go insane while working from home. Here are a few gadgets and gizmos that'll (hopefully) stop that from happening.
The best Android phones with expandable storage
Looking for the best phones with expandable storage for all of your movies and music? You've come to the right place.