Sling TV — which remains the most popular live streaming TV service in the United States — just did something that might make it just a tad less popular. It's raising the price of its Sports Extra package to $10 a month — but only for some folks.

Who are those folks, exactly, and why do we keep calling them "folks?" The latter remains a mystery. But the former are those who have been subscribed only to the Sling Orange plan, which costs $25 a month on its own. That's who will be paying a little bit more going forward. (New customers get hit with the increase now — existing customers will see the new charges on their first bill after Aug. 1.)

If you've had the Sling Blue plan by itself, or have subscribed to both the Sling Orange and Blue plans, you've already been paying $10 a month for the Sports Extra.

What's the reason for the change? Unsurprisingly, Sling says programming fees keep going up.

Here's the words straight from the horse's mouth: