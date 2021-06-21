Prime Day deals are flowing, and there are a lot of great ones out there. Some of the best deals are naturally on Amazon's devices, and that includes its Fire tablets. While there are deals to be found on each of their tablets, the best one is for the Amazon Fire HD 10. This tablet was announced just over a month ago with excellent upgrades over the previous model, and to pick it up at only $80 is a steal.

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB If productivity and entertainment are at the forefront of how you want to use your tablet, then the Fire HD 10 is the one for you. With 3GB RAM and a vivid 10.1" HD display, everything you do on it will run smoothly and look great. $80 at Amazon