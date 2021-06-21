Prime Day deals are flowing, and there are a lot of great ones out there. Some of the best deals are naturally on Amazon's devices, and that includes its Fire tablets. While there are deals to be found on each of their tablets, the best one is for the Amazon Fire HD 10. This tablet was announced just over a month ago with excellent upgrades over the previous model, and to pick it up at only $80 is a steal.
To one of the best Android tablets available, the Fire HD 10 has to earn that spot — and it does. With its bright and colorful 10.1" 1080P HD display and Dolby Atmos-tuned dual speakers, everything you do on the tablet comes to life. Thanks to the 3GB RAM and an octa-core processor, there are no worries about slow down either.
Navigating around Amazon's Fire OS is smooth and intuitive. With all of your favorite services right up front like Prime Video and Amazon Music, plus all of the apps available in Amazon's Appstore like Netflix, Disney+, and Microsoft Office 365 — the Amazon Fire HD 10 is an entertainment and productivity powerhouse.
There's 32GB of built-in storage for downloading your apps and for saving content for offline use. Should you need more space than that, thanks to an expandable memory slot, you can add up to 1TB of storage when using one of the best microSD cards for Amazon Fire tablets
You'll get up to 12-hours of use between charges, and when it is time to recharge, your tablet will be back to 100% in about 4-hours using the included charger and USB-C cable. With Alexa built-in, you can easily make video calls with either the 2 MP front-facing and 5 MP rear-facing cameras.
For a tablet that can handle nearly anything you can ask of it, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is great in its own right, but for $80, it's fantastic! But, if you want to save a few bucks and don't think you'll be too demanding of your tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a solid alternative at an excellent price.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus 32GB
The Fire HD 8 Plus has a great-looking 8" display and the same high-quality Dolby Atmos dual speakers as the Fire HD 10. You'll get snappy performance with 3GB RAM and the quad-core processor. This is a very portable tablet that can be great for on-the-go entertainment.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
