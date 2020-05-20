The Simpsons is one of the longest-running shows of all time, and as such, it was a valuable addition to the Disney+ lineup when it landed exclusivity last fall. There was just one problem: all of the older episodes had been cropped and converted to 16:9.

For the first 19 seasons, The Simpsons was aired in 4:3. Cropping the show to a widescreen format cut off important details that were key to many of the show's jokes, frustrating familiar viewers.

WOO HOO! We love a prediction for #TheSimpsons, especially coming from @AlJean himself in 2015. Episodes in original 4:3 aspect ratio are coming to #DisneyPlus on May 28. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/WxEs9TC5D5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

Today, Disney+ announced on Twitter that on May 28th, it will be correcting this issue and updating its catalog with the proper 4:3 versions of affected episodes.

This will, of course, result in letterboxing on widescreen TVs when watching older episodes, but restores much-needed context to countless scenes.