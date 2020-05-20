The Simpsons on Disney+Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Disney+ is replacing its 16:9 versions of the first 19 seasons of The Simpsons with the original 4:3 content.
  • The streaming service landed exclusive rights to the show last fall.
  • Many of The Simpsons' details and punchlines were cut off with the lost vertical space in the converted widescreen episodes.

The Simpsons is one of the longest-running shows of all time, and as such, it was a valuable addition to the Disney+ lineup when it landed exclusivity last fall. There was just one problem: all of the older episodes had been cropped and converted to 16:9.

For the first 19 seasons, The Simpsons was aired in 4:3. Cropping the show to a widescreen format cut off important details that were key to many of the show's jokes, frustrating familiar viewers.

Today, Disney+ announced on Twitter that on May 28th, it will be correcting this issue and updating its catalog with the proper 4:3 versions of affected episodes.

This will, of course, result in letterboxing on widescreen TVs when watching older episodes, but restores much-needed context to countless scenes.