What you need to know
- PlayStation has set up a website where people can register to be one of the first to preorder a PS5.
- You must have an existing PlayStation Network account and register with your PSN ID.
- We still do not know how much the PS5 will cost, which is set to release this holiday.
It looks like PlayStation has made a page on its website where players can register to be one of the first to preorder a PS5 directly from Sony. This comes a month after it was discovered that PS5 preorders may be limited to one per household by Sony, according to source code discovered on its website. This has since been confirmed in its PS5 preorder FAQ, with the wording stating that it will be limited to 1 "per PSN ID."
There will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation.
Pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, so once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast.
As NDP analyst Mat Piscatella notes on Twitter, one of the reasons it may have taken so long to hear about hardware pricing is because manufacturers may want to shift sales to their own storefront.
If selected, you'll have the opportunity to preorder:
- 1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition
- 2 DualSense wireless controllers
- 2 DualSense charging stations
- 2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets
- 2 Media remotes
- 2 HD Cameras
These are limited per PSN ID.
Sony plans to release the PS5 this holiday with 1st-party games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and others from 3rd party developers. Microsoft's Xbox Series X is expected to release at this time as well. Neither console currently has a price.
Holiday 2020
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 isn't available for preorder just yet, but a few retailers are letting fans sign up for notifications so they don't miss out. It's unknown what the standard model or Digital Edition will cost, but you should probably start saving up your money.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
