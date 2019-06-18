The Pixel 3a is one of the best mid-range phones you can buy right now. It has a quality OLED display, competent specs, and a clean build of Android 9 Pie. As we all know, though, the real draw to the phone is its incredible camera.

Thanks to Google's impressive post-processing, the Pixel 3a takes pictures that stand next to and even rival other handsets that cost hundreds of dollars more. Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of people seem to be quite happy with the Pixel 3a's performance.

jhilker

Really enjoy using portrait mode!

morriea

Edge detection in portrait mode works well.

Morty2264

GORGEOUS photo!

Now, we want to see what you've got. Show us your best Pixel 3a photos!

