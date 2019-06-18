The Pixel 3a is one of the best mid-range phones you can buy right now. It has a quality OLED display, competent specs, and a clean build of Android 9 Pie. As we all know, though, the real draw to the phone is its incredible camera.

Thanks to Google's impressive post-processing, the Pixel 3a takes pictures that stand next to and even rival other handsets that cost hundreds of dollars more. Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of people seem to be quite happy with the Pixel 3a's performance.